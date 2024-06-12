Food & Diet

Serie A: Nicolo Barella Signs New Deal With Inter Milan

The Italy midfielder, whose existing contract was due to expire in June 2026, has put pen to paper on fresh terms, keeping him with the Nerazzurri until 2029

Barella has extended his stay with Inter
Nicolo Barella has ended speculation surrounding his future by signing a new deal with Inter. (More Football News)

The Italy midfielder, whose existing contract was due to expire in June 2026, has put pen to paper on fresh terms, keeping him with the Nerazzurri until 2029.

Barella had been linked with a move away from San Siro, with Premier League sides Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United reportedly interested in securing his services.

The 27-year-old has made 235 appearances for Inter since arriving from Cagliari on an initial loan deal in July 2019, helping the club win two Serie A and Coppa Italia titles, and the 2019-20 Europa League and 2022-23 Champions League finals. 

"Today, I am extremely happy and moved to extend my contract with Inter for a number of years," he told the club's official website.

"I have never had any doubts. I believe in this project and, most of all, I wanted to sign before the European tournament. I am truly proud to be able to keep fighting for the colours of this great club for years to come.

"My wish is to continue on the successful journey that the squad and coach have experienced in recent years. We want to keep growing and bring more joy to our fans.

"We have had unforgettable moments with them, and I am sure there will be many more. I cannot wait to go again in front of the wonderful Nerazzurri fans, all of us together for Inter."

Barella is currently on international duty with Italy, and is in a race to be fit for the reigning champions' Euro 2024 opener against Albania in Group B on Saturday.

The midfielder, who missed the Azzurri's final warm-up matches against Turkiye and Bosnia-Herzegovina with a muscle injury, trained separately from the rest of his team-mates on Tuesday.

However, head coach Luciano Spalletti expects him to be fit for Italy's European Championship bow in Dortmund.

