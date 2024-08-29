Dr. S.N Imam - Back Pain In Laptop Users

Low back pain is a very common condition, with about 90% of people suffering from it at some point in their lives.

Now-a-days, it is becoming increasingly prevalent among computer and laptop users.

Eight out of ten people working more than 8 hrs in front of computers have back pain.

Back or neck pain related to computer use commonly results from three problems:

Poor Posture:

It is crucial to sit up straight. Many people slouch when working at a desk. To ensure proper posture:

The computer screen should be at eye level to avoid having to look up or down too long.

The height of the keyboard should be adjusted so that the elbows are bent at a 90 degree angle. The shoulders should be relaxed but not slumped. Your wrists should be in a neutral position when typing.

The desk chair should support the low back. It should be comfortable enough for the user to sit back in the chair with feet flat on the floor.

Too much sitting

Sitting for long periods of time can cause the muscles in the low back to tighten. Standing allows people to stretch more and engage their core, leg, and back muscles.

Use sit-stand desks. It allows the user to adjust the height so that they can either sit or stand while working. Several studies, including one published by the CDC, found that the use of height adjustable desks reduced upper back and neck pain by 54% after a month. Study participants reported a 32% improvement in low back pain.

Inactivity