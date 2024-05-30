Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. P. Vivek Kumar - Summer Hair Care Essentials: Tips For Controlling Hair Fall In Hot Weather

As the temperature rises and the sun beats down, many of us experience hair fall. During summers, prolonged sun exposure drains scalp moisture, leading to dry, brittle hair prone to fall.

Dr. P. Vivek Kumar
info_icon

However, with the proper summer hair care routine, you can keep your hair healthy and vibrant throughout the warmer months. Here are some essential tips for controlling hair fall in hot weather:2,3 

Protect your hair:  Enhance your style with wide-brimmed hats and scarves to shield your locks from direct sun exposure, preventing damage caused by harmful UV rays. Apply a hair care product that contains UV filters to protect hair from sun damage and help keep color-processed hair from fading. 

Stay Hydrated: Water is essential for hair growth and scalp health, helping to combat issues like dandruff. Aim to drink 2-3 liters of water daily to keep your hair nourished and hydrated from within. 

Avoid heat-styling tools: With already dry hair due to high temperatures and humidity, blow dryers and hair straighteners can exacerbate damage. Opt for air-drying or heat-free styling methods to minimize further harm to your hair. 

Opt for a healthy diet: Ensuring having nutrient-rich diet. Incorporate plenty of protein-rich foods while limiting excess carbs. Nuts, dairy products, eggs, and green leafy vegetables are excellent choices for promoting thicker hair follicles. Additionally, regularly consuming citrus fruits packed with vitamin C can naturally contribute to healthy, strong, and thick hair. 

Choose the right products: Switch to a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner. With the need for more frequent hair washing in the summer heat, consider incorporating a clarifying shampoo weekly to eliminate product residue and pollutants. 

Use Conditioners, hair masks and serums: Summer hair fall can be countered with deep-conditioning masks, offering essential nourishment and hydration to strengthen strands. Add a drop of oil or serum for smoothness and frizz control. Opt for the classic egg and olive oil mask to revitalize and maintain hair health. 

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD 

