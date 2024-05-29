Healthcare Spotlight

Dr Hardik Pitroda - 5 Common Skincare Mistakes You Might Be Making

Skincare is an essential aspect of our daily routine, but a few common mistakes may compromise the health and appearance of our skin

Dr Hardik Pitroda
info_icon

Skincare is an essential aspect of our daily routine, but a few common mistakes may compromise the health and appearance of our skin.

1. Over-Exfoliating

Exfoliation is done to remove dead skin cells and reveal a fresh, radiant complexion. However, incorrect exfoliation may cause more harm than good. Over-exfoliating or exfoliating with harsh products can cause tiny skin tears and impair the skin's normal skin barrier, leading to irritation, redness, and even skin damage. Limit exfoliation to 2-3 times per week, and opt for gentle exfoliants with ingredients like alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) to avoid over-exfoliating.1

2. Skipping Sunscreen

Sunscreen is non-negotiable when it comes to skincare. UV rays can cause premature aging, hyperpigmentation, and even skin cancer. Make sure to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher every day, rain or shine, and reapply every two hours when exposed to the sun.1

3. Using Harsh Products

Choose cosmetics according to your skin type. Avoid harsh skincare products, such as those containing alcohol, fragrances, or sulfates, as they can strip the skin of its natural oils and disrupt its delicate balance. Opt for gentle, fragrance-free cleansers and moisturizers formulated for your skin type to avoid irritation and maintain a healthy skin barrier.

4. Not Removing Makeup Properly

Leaving makeup on overnight can clog pores, leading to breakouts and dull-looking skin. Additionally, eye makeup can end up inside your eyes while you sleep, causing conjunctivitis and eyelid dermatitis. Always remove makeup thoroughly before bedtime using a gentle cleanser or makeup remover. Double cleansing, where you first use an oil-based cleanser to dissolve makeup, followed by a water-based cleanser, can ensure all traces of makeup are removed effectively.2

5. Ignoring Skin Changes

Our skin is constantly evolving, and ignoring changes in its appearance or texture can lead to missed opportunities for early intervention. Pay attention to any new moles, spots, or changes in pigmentation, and consult a dermatologist if you notice anything unusual. Early detection of skin issues can lead to better outcomes and prevent more serious concerns down the line.

In conclusion, skin care mistakes are common but easily avoidable with the right knowledge and habits. Remember, your skin is worth investing in, so treat it with the care and attention it deserves.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD

