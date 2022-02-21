Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
Vijay Sethupathi, Vikrant Massey-Starrer 'Mumbaikar' To Release in May 2022

The film is directed by Santosh Sivan and stars actors Vijay Sethupathi, Vikrant Massey, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Tanya Maniktala, and Sachin Khedekar.

Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi Instagram

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 11:01 pm

'Mumbaikar’, starring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey, is slated to release in May 2022. The filmmakers are yet to decide whether the film will be released in theatres or on the OTT platform. It will be decided within the next week, and the makers will make an official announcement as soon as possible.

The Santosh Sivan directorial, also stars actors Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Tanya Maniktala, and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles. The film's crew finished shooting in 2021, but due to the pandemic, the film never saw the light of day. Last year, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and filmmaker Karan Johar shared the poster for this upcoming action-thriller, after which the film began shooting in Mumbai.

The thriller drama was shot in Mumbai in a single shooting schedule. The plot of the film depicts the lives of Mumbai residents and how their lives change. It's a remake of Sundeep Kishan, Sri, and Regina Cassandra's 2017 Tamil film 'Maanagaram’ which was directed by Lokesh Kanagraj. The film also marks Sethupathi's debut in Bollywood. 

Massey recently was in news due to his marriage with his girlfriend Sheetal Thakur. The couple was in a relationship for seven years and met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Broken But Beautiful 1’. Meanwhile, Massey was last seen opposite actress Taapsee Pannu in 'Haseen Dillruba'. Soon he will be seen in 'Love Hostel' which will also star actors Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol.

