BSES Urges Delhi Residents To Switch-Off Electrical Appliances During 'Earth Hour' On March 26

The BSES has appealed to its over 46 lakh consumers and city residents to switch-off their electrical appliances and non-essential lighting fixtures from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm to observe 'Earth Hour' on Saturday.

Earth Hour is a global environmental movement of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). It started in 2007.

The theme of this year's Earth Hour is 'Shape Our Future'.

On March 26, skylines in Delhi along with cities in over 190 countries globally will once-again go dark for an hour to observe the Earth Hour, the BSES said in a statement.

Uniting people across the globe, the appointed hour will see Delhiites once again join their counterparts in Mumbai, Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong, Sydney, Rome, Manila, Singapore, Dubai and in several other prominent cities to switch off their electrical appliances and non-essential lighting fixtures for one hour, starting 8:30 pm to show their concern for the environment, the statement noted.

The BSES has extended its support to the Earth Hour initiative, and said the discom and its consumers are once again gearing up to take up the challenge and make event a success in Delhi.

"We sincerely appeal to our over 46 lakh consumers and around 1.8 crore residents in our area to make the right choice for the planet and for the future generations that will inherit it.

"This Earth Hour, all our actions, albeit small will 'Shape Our Future'. Citizens can help protect the natural world to safeguard our future by switching off," a BSES spokesperson said.

It said as a conscientious corporate citizen, the BSES urge consumers to adopt a sustainable way of life and adopt green options like solar energy, EVs and energy efficiency as a way of life.

"We urge our consumers to join our over 4200 other BSES roof-top consumers in harnessing the power of the sun.” added the spokesperson.

The discom also announced that BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) will also switch-off all non-essential lights in their over 400 offices, spread across an area of around 900 sq kms, during the appointed hour (8:30 to 9:30 pm) on 26 March.