Who Said What: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Others React To J&K Election Results

Her daughter, Iltija, who made her political debut by contesting from South Kashmir's Bijbehara, lost to National Conference's Bahir Ahmad Veeri. This constituency is steeped in her family's history, where her grandfather debuted in 1967 and her mother contested in 1996. Iltija conceded defeat and wrote on X: “I accept the verdict of the people. The love & affection I received from everyone in Bijbehara will always stay with me. Gratitude to my PDP workers who worked so hard throughout this campaign.”