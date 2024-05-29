Elections

‘Ulta Chor Kotwal Ko Daante’: Mehbooba Mufti Over FIR Against Her For MCC ‘Violation’

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti, who is a candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, on the polling day staged a dharna along with a large number of her supporters outside the Bijbehara police station in south Kashmir.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday registered FIR against the former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for “violating” the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during polling for the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat. In reaction, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has said it “is the price PDP has paid for speaking truth to power”.

On May 25 when the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency when to polls, Mufti has been accused of defying restrictions under “section 144 CrPc by squatting on the road”.

The FIR against Mehbooba Mufti has been registered in the south Kashmir’s Bijbehara police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the assistant returning officer.

Taking to micro-blogging site—X, Mehbooba Mufti wrote: “Amusing to find an FIR filed against me for apparently flouting MCC. This is the price PDP has paid for speaking truth to power. Our protest was against GOI in cahoots with the local administration for detaining hundreds of PDP polling agents & workers in the hours leading up to voting. Still not satisfied, the same administration went on to launch Cordon & Search Operations in traditional PDP stronghold areas to terrorise our voters and prevent them from exercising their right to vote. Ulta chor kotwal ko daante”.

Mehbooba Mufti, who is a candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, on the polling day staged a dharna along with a large number of her supporters outside the Bijbehara police station.

She had demanded release of her polling agents and workers who, she said, were detained just before voting. She also wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India seeking its intervention.

