‘Ulta Chor Kotwal Ko Daante’: Mehbooba Mufti Over FIR Against Her For MCC ‘Violation’

Taking to micro-blogging site—X, Mehbooba Mufti wrote: “Amusing to find an FIR filed against me for apparently flouting MCC. This is the price PDP has paid for speaking truth to power. Our protest was against GOI in cahoots with the local administration for detaining hundreds of PDP polling agents & workers in the hours leading up to voting. Still not satisfied, the same administration went on to launch Cordon & Search Operations in traditional PDP stronghold areas to terrorise our voters and prevent them from exercising their right to vote. Ulta chor kotwal ko daante”.