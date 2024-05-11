Elections

Sukhu Attacks Rebels, Independents, Says People Will Teach Them Lesson For 'Selling' Themselves

Asserting that the present election is not an ordinary election and would determine the course of future politics of the country, he asked, 'What would be the value of the vote if the government in power at the Centre purchases the elected representatives with money power?'

PTI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Photo: PTI
info_icon

Sharpening his attack on six Congress rebels and three Independents, who voted for the BJP candidate in Rajya Sabha polls, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that people will teach them a lesson for "selling themselves in the political mandi of the BJP".

"Himachal is devbhumi and the land of Gods and Goddesses and the people never support the dishonest and the present election would decide that honesty should win and dishonesty must be defeated," Sukhu said while addressing a meeting at Kupvi in the Shimla district in support of Vinod Sultanpuri, the Congress candidate from the Shimla (SC) Lok Sabha seat.

He said that the ongoing election is not for saving the chair or the government but for "saving democracy" and asked the voters to decide whether the strength of democracy is 'dhanbal or janbal' (money power or people's power).

Asserting that the present election is not an ordinary election and would determine the course of future politics of the country, he asked, "What would be the value of the vote if the government in power at the Centre purchases the elected representatives with money power?"

Confrontation between the truth and lies is common but the truth always triumphs, he said and appealed to people to teach a lesson to those who played with their sentiments.

Accusing of chief minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur of being power hungry, Sukhu alleged that his government resorted to lathi-charge and used water cannons against the employees demanding restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

He said that a pension of Rs 1,500 per month would be given to all eligible women in the age group of 18-59 years and after the elections are over, women would get Rs 3,000 in a single instalment.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. IAF Airlifts Injured US Woman Trekker From Himachal village
  2. 'I Missed Delhi People': Arvind Kejriwal Promises INDIA Bloc Will Change Fate Of Country In First Roadshow After Bail
  3. 3 Dead, 23 Injured In Storm-Related Incidents In Delhi
  4. Gujarat: Cops Launch Probe After Viral Videos Show Bikes With Palestine Flags
  5. 'Even If He Turns 75...': Amit Shah's Reply To Kejriwal's Remark On PM Modi's Retirement
Entertainment News
  1. Sigourney Weaver in talks to join 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'
  2. Sikkimese Director Samten Bhutia's 'Tara: The Lost Star' Selected For Screening At Cannes Festival
  3. BTS Leader RM's New Song Tops iTunes Charts In 82 Countries
  4. Avneet Kaur Flaunts Her Clean, Moisturised Skin; Drops Sun-Kissed Photos
  5. Trans Actor Trinetra Haldar Shares Facial Transformation, Says Her Transition Is Complete
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Varun Chakaravarthy Removes Rohit Sharma
  2. West Ham 3-1 Luton Town: Tomas Soucek Dedicates Win To Departing Manager David Moyes
  3. Celtic 2-1 Rangers: Rodgers Hits Back As Hoops Put One Hand On Scottish Premiership Trophy
  4. Al-Hilal Crowned Saudi Pro League Champions After Al-Hazm Hammering
  5. Today's Sports News Updates: Nadal Loses To Hurkacz In Italian Open; City Thrash Fulham 4-0 In PL
World News
  1. Israel Orders New Evacuations In Gaza's Last Refuge Of Rafah As It Expands Military Offensive
  2. Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir’s Capital Witnesses Clashes Amidst Total Strike Against Police Crackdown
  3. Russia Says It Captured 5 Villages In Northeast Ukraine As Over 1,700 Civilians Flee
  4. Forgot Mother’s Day? Here’s A Complete Guide For Your Last Minute Preps And Gift Ideas!
  5. Afghanistan Flash Floods: More Than 300 Killed, Over 1000 Houses Destroyed
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail