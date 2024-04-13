Rajasthan: 400 Party Workers Resign, Congress In Crisis Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

"Now Congress is no longer the same party which it used to be in the past. Here one person is running the party according to his own wish and will. It is important that this message reaches the Congress high command that the party is destroying itself in Rajasthan. Recently, Beniwal in one of his campaigns has said that Congress has five to seven such party workers who are campaigning for the BJP in the guise of Congressmen. Such people should be thrown out," he said, adding, "I have been telling the same thing to District Congress President Zakir Hussain and Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa."