Radhika Khera Joins BJP After Quitting Congress Over 'Injustice' , Actor Shekhar Suman Also Welcomed To Party

Radhika Khera joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, two days after quitting the Congress over "injustice" to her in the party. Radhika Khera, who was the All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson, on Sunday resigned from the party claiming that criticism over her visit to Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya led to the denial of justice to her in the incident that happened at the Chhattisgarh Congress office.