Elections

Radhika Khera Joins BJP After Quitting Congress Over 'Injustice' , Actor Shekhar Suman Also Welcomed To Party

Radhika Khera, who was the AICC spokesperson, on Sunday resigned from the party claiming that criticism over her visit to Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya led to the denial of justice to her in the incident that happened at the Chhattisgarh Congress office.

Advertisement

X/@Radhika_Khera
Former Congress leader Radhika Khera Photo: X/@Radhika_Khera
info_icon

Radhika Khera joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, two days after quitting the Congress over "injustice" to her in the party. Radhika Khera, who was the All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson, on Sunday resigned from the party claiming that criticism over her visit to Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya led to the denial of justice to her in the incident that happened at the Chhattisgarh Congress office.

Actor Shekhar Suman also joined the BJP on Tuesday along with Radhika Khera.

While quitting the Congress, Radhika Khera had also claimed she didn't get justice even after repeatedly informing all the top leaders of the party.

Advertisement

Stating that those who support religion have always faced opposition, Khera cited examples of mythological demons Hiranyakashyap, Ravan and Kansa to claim that some people oppose those who take the name of Lord Shri Ram in the same way.

After joining BJP, former Radhika Khera said, "The manner in which I was misbehaved with on the land of Kaushalya Mata for being a devotee of Ram, for having darshan of Ram Lalla, I would not have been able to reach here if I had not got the protection of the BJP government, the Modi government."

"Today's Congress is not Mahatma Gandhi's Congress, it is anti-Ram, anti-Hindu Congress...," Khera said.

Advertisement

Radhika Khera on Monday alleged that Congress leaders from Chhattisgarh misbehaved with her and locked her in a room, adding that she was punished for being a "Ram bhakt".

Khera alleged a conspiracy against her, claiming that she had raised the issue with the party leaders but no action was taken, according to a PTI report.

"I could not realise a conspiracy was being hatched against me. I was the media in-charge for the Lok Sabha elections. I was being insulted continuously...

"During Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Chhattisgarh media chairman, Sushil Anand Shukla, offered me alcohol. There was another person with him, Dhananjay Thakur. Two other women who worked in the media department were with me," Khera said at a press conference on Monday.

"We were in our room in Korba. I was called repeatedly and asked what kind of alcohol I wanted.

"The media chairman would knock on my door after getting drunk. I had informed Sachin Pilot ji, the state in-charge. Jairam Ramesh to Pawan Khera, I told everyone how they behaved with me," she said.

She said she could not realise that she was being ignored because she was not matching with the anti-Hindu ideology of the party. It crossed all limits when at the headquarters of Chhattisgarh Congress in Raipur, Shukla misbehaved with and verbally abused her, she alleged.

Radhika Khera said she was also locked in the room and verbally abused.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Tells Kejriwal He Can't Perform Official Duties If Given Interim Bail; Order At 2 PM | Top Points From Hearing
  2. Reporter's Guarantee | SC Residents Of Hubbali-Dharwad Demand Equal Rights & Freedom From Casteism
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: 5 Dead, Rain Expected Today Amid Raging Wildfires; SC Hearing Tomorrow
  4. PM Modi Breaks Silence On Prajwal Revanna Case, 'Anti-Muslim' Allegations | Know What He Said
  5. In Maharashtra's Agrarian Heartland, A Battle For Supremacy
Entertainment News
  1. Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt, Mindy Kaling Make A Big Splash With Their Fashion Opulence - View Pics
  2. Anuraj Chahal On Work-Life Balance: 'Squeezing In A Workout, Catching Up With Friends On Set'
  3. Amala Paul Thanks Husband Jagat Desai For Being Her 'Constant Source Of Strength' During Pregnancy, Shares A Touching Note
  4. 'The Roundup: Punishment' Sets New Box Office Record, Becomes Fastest Film In 'The Outlaws' Series To Cross 8 Million Viewers
  5. Anupam Kher REACTS To Ratna Pathak Shah Calling Acting Institutes 'Shops': Will She And Naseeruddin Shah Call NSD A Shop?
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports New LIVE Updates: Jalen Brunson Leads Knicks To Victory With Fourth Consecutive 40-Point Game
  2. Serie A Wrap: Atalanta Beat Salernitana, Bolsters Champions League Qualification Chances
  3. Crystal Palace 4-0 Man United: Eriksen Says Players Must Take Blame For Selhurst Park Rout
  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  5. Crystal Palace 4-0 Man Utd: RefCam Makes EPL Debut, And It Will Reveal Woeful Red Devils
World News
  1. Australian Woman Denies Murdering Her Former Husband's Relatives With Poisonous Mushroom Lunch
  2. Israeli Forces Take Control Of Gaza Side Of Rafah Crossing With Egypt
  3. Macron Puts Trade And Ukraine As Top Priorities As China's Xi Opens European Visit In France
  4. Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Was All About John Galliano
  5. Israeli Tanks Enter Southern Gaza Town Of Rafah: Palestinian, Egyptian Officials
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 | Highlights: Top Updates From Third Phase Of Voting
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
  3. MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train
  4. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  5. Election Commission Asks Political Parties To Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours Of Noticing
  6. Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani Exudes Floral Elegance In A Hand-Embroidered Couture Sari Gown From Rahul Mishra
  7. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  8. Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress