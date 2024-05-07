Radhika Khera Joins BJP After Quitting Congress Over 'Injustice' , Actor Shekhar Suman Also Welcomed To Party

Radhika Khera joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, two days after quitting the Congress over "injustice" to her in the party. Radhika Khera, who was the All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson, on Sunday resigned from the party claiming that criticism over her visit to Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya led to the denial of justice to her in the incident that happened at the Chhattisgarh Congress office.
Actor Shekhar Suman also joined the BJP on Tuesday along with Radhika Khera.
While quitting the Congress, Radhika Khera had also claimed she didn't get justice even after repeatedly informing all the top leaders of the party.
Stating that those who support religion have always faced opposition, Khera cited examples of mythological demons Hiranyakashyap, Ravan and Kansa to claim that some people oppose those who take the name of Lord Shri Ram in the same way.
After joining BJP, former Radhika Khera said, "The manner in which I was misbehaved with on the land of Kaushalya Mata for being a devotee of Ram, for having darshan of Ram Lalla, I would not have been able to reach here if I had not got the protection of the BJP government, the Modi government."
"Today's Congress is not Mahatma Gandhi's Congress, it is anti-Ram, anti-Hindu Congress...," Khera said.
Radhika Khera on Monday alleged that Congress leaders from Chhattisgarh misbehaved with her and locked her in a room, adding that she was punished for being a "Ram bhakt".
Khera alleged a conspiracy against her, claiming that she had raised the issue with the party leaders but no action was taken, according to a PTI report.
"I could not realise a conspiracy was being hatched against me. I was the media in-charge for the Lok Sabha elections. I was being insulted continuously...
"During Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Chhattisgarh media chairman, Sushil Anand Shukla, offered me alcohol. There was another person with him, Dhananjay Thakur. Two other women who worked in the media department were with me," Khera said at a press conference on Monday.
"We were in our room in Korba. I was called repeatedly and asked what kind of alcohol I wanted.
"The media chairman would knock on my door after getting drunk. I had informed Sachin Pilot ji, the state in-charge. Jairam Ramesh to Pawan Khera, I told everyone how they behaved with me," she said.
She said she could not realise that she was being ignored because she was not matching with the anti-Hindu ideology of the party. It crossed all limits when at the headquarters of Chhattisgarh Congress in Raipur, Shukla misbehaved with and verbally abused her, she alleged.
Radhika Khera said she was also locked in the room and verbally abused.