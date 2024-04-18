Elections

Odisha: Cong Announces Names Of Candidates For Four More Assembly Seats

The Congress has so far announced candidates for 123 assembly seats of 147.

Advertisement

Congress announces the names of four more candidates in Odisha assembly polls
info_icon

The Congress on Thursday announced the names of four more candidates for the Odisha assembly polls.

Debendra Kumar Sahoo will contest from Mahanga, Manoj Rath (Satyabadi), Prakash Chandra Jena (Bhubaneswar-Central) and Ashok Kumar Das (Bhubaneswar-North), the party said.

The Congress has so far announced candidates for 123 assembly seats of 147. The party has left two seats for the JMM and CPI(M).

The ruling BJD has thus far declared nominees for 126 seats, and the BJP for 112 constituencies.

Simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha polls will be held in Odisha, starting May 13.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny
  2. Tamil Nadu's New Airport At Parandur Will Be An Ecological Disaster, Say Environmentalists
  3. GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. Nepal Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 1st Semi-Final, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. 'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's Film's Theatrical Rights In North India Sold For Rs 200 Crore? Here's What We Know
  6. Sports World LIVE: Real Madrid Dash Manchester City's Double Treble Dreams, Enter UCL Semis
  7. Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur And Others Attend 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Screening, See Pics
  8. Bengal Ram Navami Clash: Stones Thrown At Procession, Police Resort To Lathicharge, Tear Gas; Several Injured