Mamata Banerjee Offers To Cook For PM Modi; 'Political Agenda', Says BJP, CPI(M) Terms It 'Understanding'

Former BJP state president and ex-Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy accused Banerjee of feeding non vegetarian food to PM Modi and in a post on X wrote, "Mamata Banerjee wants to feed Modi ji with fish and rice cooked by her. Good proposal. But before that, why doesn't she first offer pork chop to her lieutenant Firhad Hakim? It will serve three purposes, secularism will be asserted, it will show charity begins at home and the fritters will also be praised."