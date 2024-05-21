Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Big Undercurrent In Our Favour', Says Congress Chief Kharge; PM's Rallies In Bihar, UP Today

'Big Undercurrent In Our Favour': Congress Chief Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday asserted that the response of the people towards his party and INDIA bloc has changed significantly and there is a big undercurrent in favour of the alliance which will be able to stop the BJP from getting the majority numbers in Lok Sabha polls.
"After travelling across the country, we are getting the sense that there is a big undercurrent in our favour. The Congress party and coalition partners of INDIA bloc will get more seats this time. We will be able to stop the BJP from getting the seats required for coming to power. I feel the BJP will not be able to form its government," he told PTI.
"It is the public which is fighting for us and it is not just us. People are supporting the ideology that we follow and are fighting for us. It is clear that the BJP will lag behind and we will move forward," Kharge also said.
Jharkhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'You Didn't Even Vote', BJP Sends Notice To MP
In its show-cause notice to former Union Minister and Jharkhand MP Jayant Sinha, the BJP mentioned, "You are not taking any interest in organisational work and election campaigning ever since the party declared Manish Jaiswal as the candidate from the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat. You did not even feel the need to exercise your vote. The party's image has been maligned because of your conduct."
The MP has been asked to reply within 2 days.
PM Modi Extends Gratitude To Voters, Slams Opposition Over Vote Bank Politics
Exteding gratitude to all those who voted in the 5th phase of the 2024 elections which concluded yesterday, PM Modi on Tuesday said the wave of support for NDA is getting stronger and stronger.
The people of India have decided that they want a strong NDA government at the Centre. INDI Alliance can try any sort of votebank politics, the people will not believe them. They are totally discredited and dejected, te prime minister added.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: 60.09 Percent Turnout Recorded Till 11.30 PM In 5th Phase
The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections registered a voter turnout of 60.09 per cent till 11.30 pm, which was 4.07 percentage points lower than the corresponding phase in the 2019 parliamentary polls.
The Election Commission noted on Monday that this was an "approximate trend" as data from some polling stations takes time to arrive and this trend does not include postal ballots. It said the figures will continue to be updated by the field-level officers as polling parties provide more data.
Ladakh Lok Sabha Elections LIVE 2024: BJP, Congress Candidates Spar Over Slogans
A war of words broke out between Congress and BJP candidates here on Monday during polling in Ladakh as the BJP alleged that slogans against the party were written on the walls of a polling booth here.
A heated argument was witnessed between BJP candidate Tashi Gyalson and Congress candidate Tsering Namgyal. Outgoing MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal was also present.
The incident happened at the Housing Colony Polling station in Leh. According to BJP leaders, objectionable slogans were written on the walls of the polling booth, which led to the face-off.
Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: High-Level Meeting Chaired To Review Security
In the wake of two militant attacks last week, Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary Atal Dulloo Monday chaired a high-level meeting of civil and police administration to review the security situation in the Union territory, an official spokesperson said.
The meeting was taken in view of the ensuing tourist season and ongoing elections in the Union Territory, the spokesperson said.Steps to strengthen the security grid were deliberated in the meeting, he added.
Militants struck twice on Saturday, killing a former sarpanch in Shopian and injuring a tourist couple in Anantnag.
(PTI Inputs)
Ladakh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Over 68 Percent Polling In Ladakh
Over 68 per cent polling was recorded in Ladakh on Monday in the election to decide the fate of three candidates in the fray for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the Union territory, polling officials said.
They also said that the voter turnout in Kargil was 74 per cent and 62.50 per cent in Leh.
According to the Election Commission, the overall polling percentage was 68.47. The constituency recorded a 71.05 per cent turnout in the 2019 general election.
Lok Sabha Elections West Bengal 2024 LIVE: EC removes Paschim Medinipur SP
The Election Commission on Monday removed Paschim Medinipur SP Dhritiman Sarkar from his post and has asked the authorities concerned to transfer the SP to a "non-election related post with immediate effect".
Earlier, the apex poll body also named Aashish Maurya as the new SP of Purulia district while Abhijit Bandyopadhyay was removed from the position on Sunday.
The commission also named Azharuddin Khan as the SDPO of Contai in Purba Medinipur district as Dibakar Das was removed from the post a day before.
Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Acche Din Aane Waale hain, Modi Ji Jane Waale Hain', Says Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday tweaked the BJP's 2014 poll slogan to take a swipe at the prime minister, saying "acche din aane waale hain, Modi ji jaane waale hain" as he exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc will emerge victorious in this Lok Sabha election.
The Aam Aadmi Party chief, who was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal for the first time in election meetings on Monday, praised her for taking command of the poll campaigning in his absence and described her as "Jhansi Ki Rani".
"Today I have brought my wife also with me. She took charge of everything in my absence. When I was in jail, she used to come to meet me. I used to inquire about the well-being of my Delhiites through her and send my messages to you. She is like Jhansi ki Rani," Kejriwal said at a street corner meeting in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar constituency.
West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay Sends Reply To EC
In connection to the show-cause notice issued by the EC for his "undignified" remark against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP's candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Monday sent his reply to the apex poll body.
The poll panel acted on a complaint by the Trinamool Congress against Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Banerjee while addressing a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Percentages
According to the Election Comission of India (ECI), over 60 percent voter turnout was recorded on Monday across 49 constituencies in six states and two Union territories in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, with Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir recording its highest-ever voting percentage.
West Bengal recorded the highest polling percentage at 76.05, while Maharashtra recorded the lowest at 54.33 per cent, with six Lok Sabha constituencies of Mumbai witnessing voting between 47 per cent to around 55 per cent per cent. Thane recorded a turnout of 49.81 per cent, according to the EC's voter turnout app at midnight.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Points
With the conclusion of the fifth phase of polling on Monday, India is now left with two more phases before the much-awaited results emerge on June 4.
The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are taking place in seven phases in total. The first four phases took place on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13. With the fifth phase taking place today, May 20, only two more phases remain -- May 25 and June 1.
The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on April 19 registered a voter turnout of 66.14 per cent, the second phase on April 26 recorded a voter turnout of 66.71 percent, the third phase on May 7 registered 65.68 per cent, the fourth phase on May 13, saw a voter turnout of 69.16 percent and the fifth phase recorded a 60.09 percent turnout.