Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Big Undercurrent In Our Favour', Says Congress Chief Kharge; PM's Rallies In Bihar, UP Today

Elections 2024 LIVE News: As the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections concluded on Monday, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI), a voter turnout of 60.09 percent was registered till 11.30 pm, which was 4.07 percentage points lower than the corresponding phase in the 2019 parliamentary polls. In other Lok Sabha elections-related developments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at the Parade ground in Prayagraj today seeking support for the party candidates, including Neeraj Tripathi from Allahabad and Praveen Patel from Phulpur seat. He is also scheduled to address two back-to-back election rallies in Motihari and Goriakothi in Bihar. This will be Modi’s seventh visit to Bihar since the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls.