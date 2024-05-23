Last year, in September when the Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in the Parliament, there was speculation that even before its scheduled implementation in 2029, political parties would nominate women in formidable numbers across Lok Sabha seats. However, the data from Association for Democratic Rights has shown that in the first two phases only 8 per cent of the contesting candidates were women. Although their share increased to 9 per cent, 10 per cent and 12 per cent in the subsequent phases, the jump is miniscule in contrast to the promised 33 per cent. And if one talks about women as the star campaigners of the major political parties, they may barely find any name.