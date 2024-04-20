‘Leave Alone Bloodbath, No One Has Guts To Throw Stones In Jammu Kashmir Now’: Amit Shah Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi, Mehbooba Mufti

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah took a jibe at the Opposition-bloc INDIA leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Mehbooba Mufti, saying both had predicted turmoil for removing Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir in the country.
During his roadshow in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, Shah said, “leave alone bloodbath, no one has guts to throw stones” in Jammu and Kashmir now, while referring to Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
"In Kashmir, (Peoples Democratic Party chief) Mehbooba Mufti and (Congress leader) Rahul Baba (Gandhi) used to say there would be bloodbath here once Article 370 is removed...Rahul Baba, five years have passed (since the abrogation of Article 370). This is the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Leave alone the talk of the bloodbath, no one has the guts to throw a stone there," Shah said, as per ANI.
In 2019, the BJP led government at Centre abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir in the country. Subsequently, the state was bifurcated and downgraded into two Union Territories of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.
Shah also has reportedly responded to the Opposition's charge that there would be a change in the Constitution if the BJP is voted to power again.
He as per NDTV report said, the BJP government had never misused its majority over the past 10 years and that it was the Congress that had misused its majority when it was in power at the Centre.
Shah also said the BJP would never change the policy of providing reservation to the marginalised communities.
On question of electoral bonds case, Shah also pointed out that the Opposition also received money from these individuals and companies.
“Their (opposition) parties have also received donations through bonds. Is that extortion as well? Rahul Gandhi must tell the people," he reportedly said.
Voting in 12 seats in Rajasthan concluded on Friday, in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The remaining 13 seats will got to polls in the second phase, on April 26. Counting of votes will take place on June 4.