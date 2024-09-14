'3 Dynasties Vs Youth Of J&K': PM Modi Slams Opposition In Doda Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Constitution In Pockets: Making a veiled reference at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said that nowadays "these people keep the Constitution in their pockets". He said that these people pretend as such to hide their "evil deeds". Further sharpening his attack at the Opposition, Modi asked, "Otherwise, what was the reason that two constitutions were in operation in our Jammu and Kashmir? Why the people here did not get the rights that they got in the rest of the country? What is the reason that our hill brothers and sisters here did not get reservation for so many years."