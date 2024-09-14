Elections

'3 Dynasties Vs Youth Of J&K': PM Modi Slams Opposition In Doda Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Notably, this is the first time a Prime Minister is visiting Doda in 42 years. The last such visit was in 1982.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the election rally in J&Ks Doda district |
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the election rally in J&K's Doda district | Photo: YouTube/BJP
info_icon

Ahead of the Assembly polls next week, Narendra Modi, in what was the first visit by a Prime Minister to Jammu and Kashmir's Doda in 42 years, asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party along with people of the Union Territory will ensure a future of safety and development.

The Prime Minister received a rousing welcome in Doda amid heavy security deployment. Officials said that multi-tier security were deployed across the twin districts of Doda and Kishtwar to ensure a smooth and peaceful conduct of the campaign rally.

Notably, the last prime ministerial visit to Doda was in 1982.

A party leader said that PM Modi, during the 2014 Assembly elections, had addressed a BJP poll rally in Kishtwar. Since then, the people of Doda have been eagerly looking forward to see and hear him.

Modi In Jammu & Kashmir | Top Quotes

  • Will Repay Your Love: PM Modi said the change that Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed, is the result of our government's efforts over the last 10 years. "I will repay your love and your blessings by working twice and thrice as hard for you and the country. Together, we will build a safe and prosperous J&K. This is Modi's guarantee," Modi said.

  • Nepotism Hollowed Out J&K: Noting that the upcoming elections will decide the fate of Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said that the beloved Union Territory had become the target of foreign powers since the time of Independence and then it was hollowed out by "parivarvaad" (nepotism). He accused the previous regimes of not caring about the children of the state.

Political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir | - PTI
Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024 Dates: Voting In 3 Phases On Sept 18, 25 And Oct 1, Results On Oct 8 | Full Schedule

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • 3 Dynasties Vs Youth Of J&K: He expressed concerns over the youth of Jammu and Kashmir suffering due to terrorism. He said that political parties that promoted nepotism, continued to have fun by misleading you. "This year, the elections to Jammu Kashmir assembly are going to be held between 3 dynasties and the youth of Jammu and Kashmir," PM Modi said. He listed these dynasties as Congress, National Conference and People's Democratic Party (PDP). Modi held these "3 families" responsible for the J&K's dire state for decades. "They indulged in corruption and made you struggle for your basic needs. These families laid the foundation for terrorism and extremism in the valley. They provided a safe haven for the propagation of terrorism for personal gains," the PM added.

  • Terrorism Breathing Last Breathe: PM Modi said that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is breathing its last breathe. "The change that has taken place here in the last 10 years is no less than a dream," the PM said. He noted that the stones that were earlier used to attack the police and army, are now being used to create a new Jammu and Kashmir.

  • BJP Will Create Terror-Free J&K: Asserting the BJP's promises to the Union Territory, PM Modi said that his party is going to create a "terror-free" J&K, which will be a paradise for tourists. He also pressed on the Tika Lal Taplu scheme mentioned in the BJP's poll manifesto, which has been created to facilitate the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Hindus, adding that this would speed up the process of them getting their rights.

Amit Shah releases BJP's manifesto for J&K Assembly polls | - PTI
J&K Elections 2024: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises Complete Removal Of Terrorism | Key Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • 'You're BJP's Priority Irrespective Of...': The Prime Minister said, "Any citizen of Jammu and Kashmir, regardless of his religion, region and cultural affiliation is a priority for the BJP govt. I guarantee to safeguard your rights. It's only BJP that can reinforce statehood to Jammu and Kashmir."

  • Constitution In Pockets: Making a veiled reference at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said that nowadays "these people keep the Constitution in their pockets". He said that these people pretend as such to hide their "evil deeds". Further sharpening his attack at the Opposition, Modi asked, "Otherwise, what was the reason that two constitutions were in operation in our Jammu and Kashmir? Why the people here did not get the rights that they got in the rest of the country? What is the reason that our hill brothers and sisters here did not get reservation for so many years."

Lastly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his party's goal and said that the BJP's resolution and the people's support can bring peace, prosperity and security to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Make our candidates win with huge mandate and ensure a brighter future for everyone in the valley," Modi said while concluding his address.

