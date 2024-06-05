In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra with party leader celebrates their gain in Lok Sabha polls during counting of votes, in Jaipur, Tuesday, June 4, 2024 Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra with party leader celebrates their gain in Lok Sabha polls during counting of votes, in Jaipur, Tuesday, June 4, 2024 Photo: PTI