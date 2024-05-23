Hawk Among Predators: Ujjwal Nikam, Mumbai's Most Celebrated Lawyer, Enters The Big Poll Picture

Although a novice in politics, Nikam is an expert speaker who thrives on fame and public attention and is therefore seen fit for the next innings in politics. The ruling parties of the state government, be it the Congress-led UPA or the BJP-led NDA have particularly sought his appointment as a public prosecutor in headline-grabbing criminal cases and demanded harshest punishment. His success in the courtroom especially in complex cases lacking direct evidence can be attributed to the technique of getting the accused to turn approver. Nikam has frequently described this tactic as "setting a thief to catch a thief." He has secured 628 life imprisonment and 38 death penalties including the lone surviving 26/11 terror accused Pakistan’s Ajmal Kasab.