Elections

For 'Lotus To Bloom' In Sikkim, BJP's Promise To State Includes Article 371F Safeguard, Reservation And Educational Hub

BJP’s in its manifesto for Sikkim has stated the party is committed to safeguard the essence and substance of Article 371F, ensuring the protection of the rights of the Sikkim’s people.

PTI
BJP president JP Nadda | Photo: PTI
info_icon

For “lotus to bloom” in Sikkim, BJP in its manifesto has promised to ensure the protection of rights of the local people. Besides, the party has also stated it wants to make Sikkim an educational hub. The saffron party has made all these promises in its manifesto for Sikkim Assembly elections.

The voting for 32-member Assembly was held last month. The BJP has contested on 14 out of the 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim.

At the launch of BJP’s manifesto for Sikkim, the party’s president J P Nadda had said it was the time for the state to join mainstream. He had said it was time to bid farewell to the regional parties in Sikkim. BJP chief had also accused these regional parties of “corruption”.

As per Nadda, BJP wanted a people-oriented, progressive and development-oriented government in Sikkim.

BJP’s manifesto for Sikkim:

BJP’s 74-page manifesto states the party is committed to safeguard the essence and substance of Article 371F, ensuring the protection of the rights of the Sikkim’s people.

It also mentions the party will work towards addressing the Limbu-Tamang seat reservation demand through active engagement with all relevant stakeholders and further set up an expert committee to address the demand for tribal status for tribal status for the 12 left-out communities of Sikkim.

The manifesto states that the party is committed to strongly advocate to the Central government for the inclusion of Bhutia, Lepcha and Limbu languages in the Eight Schedule of the Indian constitution.

The manifesto states BJP if voted to power in the state will work towards developing Sikkim as an educational hub.

