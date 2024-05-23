First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?

A National Award winner, Ranaut’s last few films did not attract much box office success or critical acclaims. However, snippets from her campaign trails are going viral on social media; in some she is even seen revoking the ‘Hindu identity’ to garner votes.These are but a few names on the list of first-time candidates. India is a parliamentary democracy where voters don’t elect Prime Minister but send their representatives to the parliament. Although Indian politics was never void of cult figures and hero worshipping, but in last few years the attempts to turn the elections into a clash of personalities have intensified. It will be interesting to see how the first-time candidates fit into the grand arena of Indian politics; will they create their own identity or get blurred in the background of larger-than-life leaders.