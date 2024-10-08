Election Results Early Trends: NC-Cong Take Comfortable Lead In J&K, BJP Defies Exit Polls In Haryana

J&K Exit Polls: The exit polls, which came out on Saturday, have predicted pole position for the National Conference-Congress alliance, with the regional party getting the lion's share of the seats. As per pollsters, the BJP is expected to slightly improve on its tally of 25 seats which it had won in the 2014 assembly polls while the PDP, which had won 28 seats in the polls held 10 years ago, is predicted to win less than 10 seats this time.