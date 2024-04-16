Elections

EC Issues Warning To Andhra Pradesh Govt's Private Advisors Over Model Code Of Conduct Violations

The poll panel's directions came following 'various complaints' on the conduct of the advisors.

Advertisement

PTI
Election Commission of India (ECI) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Election Commission on Tuesday told the Andhra Pradesh chief secretary that provisions of the model code of conduct apply to private advisors of the state government as they hold the rank of cabinet ministers, sources said.

The poll panel's directions came following "various complaints" on the conduct of the advisors.

It was found that instead of doing their specified work, they were indulging in political campaigns and even organising press conferences criticising the opposition parties.

It was brought to the notice of the Commission that all the 40 advisors of the Andhra Pradesh government were appointed through executive orders and hold the rank of cabinet minister.

Advertisement

Almost all of them are drawing pay and allowances from the consolidated fund of the state government, the sources said.

The poll panel categorically warned the chief secretary that any violation of its directions would be viewed seriously and subject to the commission's stern action under the provision of the model code and relevant laws.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far
  2. Copenhagen's Historic Old Stock Exchange Engulfed In Flames, Spire Collapses: No Injuries Reported
  3. Kerala Man Dies After Bike Gets Entangled With Security Rope Put Up For PM Modi's Visit
  4. Arunachal Assembly Polls: BJP Leader Ashok Singhal Hails Infrastructure Development In State
  5. Pakistan: Rain Fury Kills 49, Emergency Declared In Southwest
  6. Shooting Outside Salman Khan’s House: Mumbai Court Sends The 2 Men Arrested To Police Custody
  7. Top Solo Female Travel Destinations In 2024 According To TimeOut
  8. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?