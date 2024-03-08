Elections

Days Before It Announces Polls, EC To Meet Top MHA Officials

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will meet Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and fellow Election Commissioner Arun Goel on Friday to discuss deployment of central forces in states, sources said.

P
PTI
March 8, 2024
March 8, 2024
       
CEC Rajiv Kumar to meet senior Home Ministry officials
info_icon

Days before it announces schedule for the Lok Sabha polls, the top brass of the Election Commission has called senior Home ministry officials to review security preparedness for the democratic exercise.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will meet Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and fellow Election Commissioner Arun Goel on Friday to discuss deployment of central forces in states, sources said.

The meeting also comes days before the Commission's Jammu and Kashmir visit to review poll preparedness.

The EC has sought 3.4 lakh Central Armed Police Force personnel for Lok Sabha and four assembly polls.

With nearly 97 crore voters, the EC would set up approximately 12.5 lakh polling stations across India. The EC will also meet top railways officials.

Railways plays a major role in transporting central forces for deployment during different phases.

Tags

Election Commission

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement