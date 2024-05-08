Elections

Constable On Election Duty Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Mumbai

A 38-year-old police constable died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday while he was on election duty at Dadar in central Mumbai, an official said.

The incident occurred at 7.40 am and the victim was identified as Vilas Yadav, a resident of Dombivli in neighbouring Thane district, he said.

"This morning, he went for duty at the D'Silva High School strong room, where he was part of a flying squad. But after reaching the spot, he started feeling uneasy, following which he was rushed to a private hospital," he said.

He was declared dead on arrival at the medical facility, the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered at the Shivaji Park police station, he said, adding that the exact cause of the death will be known once the post-mortem report is made available.

