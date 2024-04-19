Elections

Chhattisgarh: Jawan On Poll Duty Injured As UBGL Shell Accidentally Goes Off

The injured jawan, belonging to CRPF's 196th battalion, was administered preliminary treatment and was being evacuated, a police said.

Advertisement

CRPF Jawan on poll duty injured in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district
info_icon

A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed on poll duty in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district was injured when a shell of Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) accidentally exploded, a police official said.

The injured jawan, belonging to CRPF's 196th battalion, was administered preliminary treatment and was being evacuated, he said.

The incident occurred near Galgam village under the Usoor police station area when a team of security personnel was out on an area domination operation around 500 metres from a polling booth, he said.

Bijapur district falls in the Naxal-hit Bastar Lok Sabha constituency where voting was underway in the first phase of general elections, he added.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  2. Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE: No Missile Attack In Iran, Says Iranian Space Agency; 3 Drones Destroyed Over Isfahan City
  3. Taylor Swift Announces The First Single From 'The Tortured Poets Department' And A New 'For A Fortnight Challenge' For Swifties!
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Over 30% Turnout In Bengal, Tripura, MP So Far; PM Takes 'Basket Of Nepotism' Jibe At Cong
  5. Sports World LIVE: UAE Bowl First In ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Semi-Final Against Nepal
  6. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  7. Heatwave Hits Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand As Mercury Soars To Over 40 Deg C; Rain Alert In THESE States
  8. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny