Elections

BJP Expels Manipur Leader Ahead Of LS Polls

PTI
BJP Expels Manipur Leader Ahead Of LS Polls Photo: PTI
Just two days ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP on Wednesday expelled one of its leaders in Manipur, E Dwijamani Singh, from the party for six years.

Singh of Hiyanglam Mandal of the saffron camp was expelled for "violation of party's rules and regulations", a statement issued by the BJP's Manipur unit said.

Singh, an ex-MLA of the Congress, joined the saffron camp in 2022 after being denied a ticket by the grand old party. 

Immediately after his expulsion from the BJP, Singh returned to the Congress.

He was accorded a warm welcome by party's Inner Manipur candidate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam at the Congress Bhavan here.

Inner Manipur constituency will go to polls on April 19.

