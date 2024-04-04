Elections

At PM's Rally In Bihar, NDA Puts Up Show Of Solidarity

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U) and has stayed indoors for some time, was out in the scorching heat to share the stage with the prime minister, who trailblazed the NDA's campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

The ruling NDA in Bihar put up a show of solidarity at PM Modi's rally (Representative image) Photo: Getty Images
The ruling NDA in Bihar put up a show of solidarity on Thursday when leaders of all constituents of the BJP-led coalition turned up at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Jamui.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan profusely thanked the PM for choosing the seat being fought by his party for the rally in the state.

Also present on the occasion were Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, both from the BJP, and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha who heads Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

