Elections

Amit Shah Likely To Visit Tripura For 2 Days From Apr 7 To Campaign

PTI
Amit Shah likely to visit Tripura as a part of BJP campaign | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Tripura for two days from April 7 and will address a rally and hold a roadshow the next day as part of the BJP's campaign for its candidates in the two Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern state, a party leader said on Friday.

During his proposed visit, Shah is also expected to chair an organisational meeting of party leaders, he said.

“Amit Shah ji, who is scheduled to address a rally in Mizoram on April 7, is likely to arrive in Tripura on the same day. He will hold an organisational meeting, address a rally in Gumati district’s Udaipur and a roadshow in Agartala," BJP state general secretary Amit Rakshit told PTI.

He said Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha held a meeting with senior party leaders on Thursday night for Shah's visit to the state.

Elections to the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency and by-poll to the Ramnagar assembly seat will be held on April 19, while the Tripura East parliamentary constituency will go to polls on April 26.

Rakshit said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and party MP Hema Malini are likely to visit the northeastern state soon to join the party’s campaign.

“We have already sent a wishlist for star campaigners to the party's central leadership. We have started campaigns for the elections with Chief Minister Manik Saha leading us," he said.

The BJP has fielded Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb from the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, while Kriti Devi Debbarman is contesting the Tripura East parliamentary constituency.

