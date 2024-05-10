Education

Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC Results 2024 Released, Check Scores Now

Students can check their scores on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) – dge.tn.gov.in, and on tnresults.nic.in. Results can also check be checked via SMS and DigiLocker.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) announced the Class 10 SSLC results 2024 today, May 10, 2024. Students who took the exam can now check their scores on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) – dge.tn.gov.in, and on tnresults.nic.in.

The TNDGE board exam for Class 10 was conducted at over 3,986 examination centres in the state from March 26 to April 8. The exam took place in a single shift daily, running from 10 am to 1:15 pm, across multiple examination centres statewide.

In 2023, the overall pass percentage stood at 91.39 per cent, an improvement from the previous year’s 90.07 per cent. However, a total of 23,971 students had failed in the TN Class 10th general examination.

To check the Board Result 2024 online, students are required to have their roll code and roll number. Here’s how to check TN 10th Result 2024:

- Visit the official website — dge.tn.gov.in

- On the homepage, click on the result tab

- Enter your credentials like date of birth, name, and registration number or roll number

- The result will appear on the screen

- Save and download the result for future reference

Additionally, students can also check their results via SMS and DigiLocker. To check TN SSLC Result 2024 via SMS, type ‘TNBOARD10’ followed by date of birth and registration number and send it to 9282232585. Within a few seconds, you will receive a message with the result on your mobile number.

To check via DigiLocker, register or log in to your account, select the Tamil Nadu Board option, enter your roll number, date of birth, and other information, and click on the “Get Document” button to view and download your results.

Students need to visit their respective schools a few days after the result 2024 declaration to collect the Tamil Nadu SSLC original mark sheets.

