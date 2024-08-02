Rankings, like our very own, are portrayed as the ultimate authority when it comes to esteemed academic institutions, leading numerous stakeholders astray by implying that attending a top 20 or top 100 university is the only route to a successful future. Nevertheless, the truth remains that the differences between these institutions, whether local or international, are so minuscule, with varying evaluation methods being utilized, causing many students to inadvertently make ill-informed decisions about their best-suited educational path.
In essence, students should not rely solely on the prestige or ranking of a university, but rather on how well the institution aligns with their personal aspirations and academic prefer the broader range of considerations, remain out of reach from the influence of rankings.
Rankings, although useful, are inherently constrained in their perspectives. While our rankings shed light on a university’s academic prowess and competitive edge, it is vital to recognize that they only encompass a small fraction of the vast array of educational institutions available. India is home to numerous educational establishments, each excelling in unique areas that often evade measurement, such as innovative teaching methods, empowering first-generation students, pioneering breakthroughs, advancing rural communities, preserving culture, and actively engaging with the community. The diversity among these institutions is vast, therefore oversimplifying their complexity by reducing them to mere numerical rankings would be unjust.
Outlined below, we embark on an innovative journey to specifically acknowledge those establishments that have devoted years of dedication to excellence in various fields, establishing themselves as pioneers in their respective disciplines. Thus, we shine a light of excellence onto them and title them as ‘Exclusive Academies of Exceptional Abilities’. These are the Ivy League of India, from within the private sector.
Curated by: Dr Karthick Sridhar, Founder & Vice Chairman, ICARE
(This appeared in the print as 'Exclusive Academies of Exceptional Abilities')