Odisha CHSE Results 2022: Class 12th Science And Commerce Results To Be Out Today

Approximately 3,21,000 students from Odisha will be receiving their 12th board results on Wednesday at 4 pm. However, this must also be noted that the results will only be for the Science and Commerce streams of the Odhisha Board (CHSE).

The Odisha Board exam results for the Arts stream will be released on the official website of CHSE after a week. Out of the 3,21,508 students, who took the Odisha Board +2 exams this year, 78,077 students belonged to the Science stream and 24,136 students belonged to the commerce stream. Examinations related to these chse 12th results 2022 were held between April 28 and May 31, 2022.

Here are the steps to check the Odisha Board exam results 2022-