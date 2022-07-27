Odisha CHSE Results 2022: Class 12th Science And Commerce Results To Be Out Today

Approximately 3,21,000 students from Odisha will be receiving their 12th board results on Wednesday at 4 pm. However, this must also be noted that the results will only be for the Science and Commerce streams of the Odhisha Board (CHSE).
The Odisha Board exam results for the Arts stream will be released on the official website of CHSE after a week. Out of the 3,21,508 students, who took the Odisha Board +2 exams this year, 78,077 students belonged to the Science stream and 24,136 students belonged to the commerce stream. Examinations related to these chse 12th results 2022 were held between April 28 and May 31, 2022.
Here are the steps to check the Odisha Board exam results 2022-
- Visit the official site of CHSE (http://chseodisha.nic.in).
- Now find the link for the Odisha Board class 12 Science Results 2022 and a similar link will also be there for the Commerce results.
- Now click on the link.
- Make sure to fill in the details that are mandatory in the form.
- Check once again for any probable mistakes.
- Click on the Submit icon.
- Your result will now be displayed on the screen.
- Make sure to download the result or save it at your own convenience.