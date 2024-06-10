MHT CET Result Date 2024: PCM, PCB Results To Be Out On Or Before June 19 | Where To Check

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is likely to announce PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) results by June 19, 2024.
A notice issued on the official website mentions that state cell will release MHT CET results on or before June 19.
MHT CET answer key, response sheets for PCM, PCB groups were released on May 21, while the final answer key was also revised. CET Cell Maharashtra received a total of 1,425 objections against the provisional answer key.
Final answer key was prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates. MHT CET result 2024 will be prepared on the basis of final key.
How To Check MHT CET 2024 Results
Once the results are out, a candidate can go to the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
On the homepage, look for MHT CET Result link
Enter your credentials (as mentioned in hall ticket) to log in
Click on the result tab and MHT CET result will open up on the screen
Go through the same and download it
It is advised that candidates take out printout of the marksheet for future use