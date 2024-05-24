Education

MBOSE Class 10, 12 Arts: Meghalaya Board of School Education To Announce Results Today | Direct Link To Check

MBOSE Class 10, 12 Arts 2024 Results: According to the official announcement, results for the Class 10 and Class 12 Arts streams will be announced on Friday, May 24, during office hours.

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will be announcing the results for MBOSE SSLC Class 10 and HSSLC Class 12 Arts results on Friday, May 24.

Once the results are announced, students can download them from the official website. MBOSE Class 12, 10 Arts Result Direct link - mbose.in.

Meghalaya Board held the HSSLC Exam from March 1 to March 27 while the Class 10 Exam from March 15 to April 3.

Meghalaya Board 10, 12 (Arts) Result 2024: How to check

  • Step 1: Visit MBOSE’s main website - mbose.in.

  • Step 2: On the home page, click on the Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 link

  • Step 3: The candidate will land in a new page where he/she will have to click on the Class 10 or Class 12 links.

  • Step 4: Enter login information and click submit.

  • Step 5: Once completed, results will appear on the screen.

  • Step 6: View the results, download the page and keep a printed copy for future use.

