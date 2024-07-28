Ghaziabad Schools Closed Till August 2 Due To Kanwar Yatra 2024

Due to the Kanwar Yatra 2024, all schools in Ghaziabad have been ordered to remain closed. As per the official order issued by the District Magistrate, all Ghaziabad schools will remain closed from July 29 and August 2.
As per officials, due to the large number of Shiv devotees, the movement of small and light vehicles has been banned in Ghaziabad.
"Keeping in mind the movement and safety of children and buses in schools of Ghaziabad district, all primary/upper primary schools and all secondary schools (CBSE/ICSE etc.) will remain completely closed from July 29 to August 2," read the order issued by Indra Vikram Singh.
Along with Ghaziabad, schools in Muzaffarnagar have also been closed till August 2. The notice was issued on July 26 by District Magistrate Arvind Mallapa.
No decision has been announced regarding the closure of Noida schools.
Despite the closure of schools, some educational institutions may decide to implement online classes for students. Parents and guardians are advised to stay in touch with the respective school authorities for the same.