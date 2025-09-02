FMGE 2025 Pass Certificate Collection Dates Announced by NBEMS

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the FMGE 2025 pass certificate collection dates on its official portal natboard.edu.in. Qualified candidates must collect their NBEMS FMGE 2025 pass certificate in person between September 16 and October 15, 2025, at the NBEMS office in Dwarka, New Delhi.
How to Collect Your FMGE 2025 Pass Certificate
Visit natboard.edu.in and navigate to the Public Notices section.
Download the Entry Slip for FMGE June 2025 pass certificate by entering your roll number and date of birth.
Print the Entry Slip and complete the attached Self-Declaration Form.
Assemble all original documents listed in the FMGE Information Bulletin (including MBBS degree, eligibility certificate, valid photo ID, and mark sheets).
Report to the NBEMS office at PSP Area, Sector-9, Dwarka, New Delhi, on your allotted date and time with the Entry Slip, Self-Declaration, and original documents.
FMGE Pass Certificate 2025: Important Guidelines
Strict ID Verification: Candidates will undergo biometric or Face ID authentication. No proxy collection is allowed, only the candidate in person can receive the FMGE pass certificate 2025.
Document Checklist: Present the Entry Slip, Self-Declaration Form, MBBS degree certificate, FMGE scorecard, residency proof, and a government-issued photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, or Driving Licence).
Rescheduling Requests: If unable to attend within the given period, request a revised collection date via the NBEMS Communication Web Portal (CWP) before October 15. Without prior approval, certificates will not be reissued.
Collection Window: Collection strictly between September 16–October 15, 2025. Late pickups or requests made after this window will not be entertained, and uncollected certificates may be forfeited.
FMGE 2025: Why the Pass Certificate Matters
The FMGE 2025 pass certificate is a mandatory credential for foreign medical graduates seeking licensure and registration in India. It allows candidates to apply for internships, register with the National Medical Commission, and pursue postgraduate medical education.
Stay updated with the latest education news on natboard.edu.in for any changes in the schedule. Ensure your documents and Entry Slip are in order to avoid delays during verification.