NBEMS NEET PG 2025 Scorecard Released: Check Link, Login, and Next Steps

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the NEET PG 2025 scorecard today, August 29, 2025, marking a crucial step for medical graduates seeking postgraduate admissions.
Over 2.42 lakh aspirants appeared for NEET PG 2025 on August 3, and results were declared on August 19, with merit lists for the All India 50% quota seats out on August 27. The NBEMS NEET PG 2025 scorecard displays your NEET PG score, All India Rank, category rank, and qualifying status.
Steps to Download NEET PG 2025 Scorecard:
Visit natboard.edu.in and click “NEET PG Scorecard 2025.”
Select the NBEMS NEET PG 2025 scorecard link.
Login with your User ID and password.
Complete the captcha verification.
Click “Download” to save the PDF.
NEET PG 2025 scorecard link - Click Here
NEET PG 2025: Counselling Schedule Ahead
The NEET PG counselling schedule is expected to commence in the last week of September 2025, with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducting online counselling for 50% All India Quota seats. State-specific counselling will handle the remaining 50% seats through the respective state authorities.
Candidates seeking admission under the All India 50% quota should note that their specific NEET PG scorecard 2025 will be available from September 5, 2025.