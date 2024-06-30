CUET UG Result 2024 Delayed? NTA Yet To Release Answer Key For Over 13 Lakh Students

National Teating Agency (NTA) is yet to release the answer key for the Common University Entrance Test. Amid the recent exam controverises, students have raised their concerns over the delay in the declaration of the CUET UG 2024 Result.
As per the schedule released by NTA in February, the CUET Result for UG Admissions was expected to be declared around June 30. However, the agency added that the date of the CUET Resul would be subject to change based on the schedule of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
With the Lok Sabha ELections 2024 wrapped up and over on June 4, the National Testing Agency is yet to release the provisional answer keys for the entrance exam.
With the ongoing NEET and UGC NET paper leak controversies, the CUET UG Result is expected to be slightly delayed. NTA is expected to release the provisional answer keys soon.
Students will then be allowed to raise their objections to these keys, based on which the final answer keys will be released. After the final answer keys, NTA will release the scorecards for the CUET UG Result.
CUET UG Result 2024 - How To Check CUET Result?
Visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link for CUET UG Scorecard 2024
Enter your roll number, name, date of birth and other details asked for
Your CUET UG Result will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.
The CUET UG 2024 Exam was conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, and 24 across exam centres in 379 cities including 26 cities outside India, for around 13.48 lakh candidates.