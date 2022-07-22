Friday, Jul 22, 2022
CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Result Declared, Here's How To Download From DigiLocker

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Result: While last year the result was declared on basis of a special assessment scheme as exams could not be conducted due to the pandemic, this year the exams were conducted in two terms.

CBSE Class 12th Term 2 Result declared. Representative Image Outlook Photo

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 2:01 pm

A little more than 92 percent of students have passed the Class 12th CBSE Result 2022. They can access the results on the official website of CBSE as well as on DigiLocker also.

While last year the result was declared on basis of a special assessment scheme as exams could not be conducted due to the pandemic, this year the exams were conducted in two terms. 

The pass percentage in 2020 was 88.78 per cent while in 2019, it was 83.40 per cent, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said.

The board did not announce a merit list this year as well. It discontinued the merit lists from 2020 when the schools were closed due to pandemic. 

Here's how to download CBSE Class 12th Term 2 Results from DigiLocker  

  1. Visit the official website of DigiLocker (https://www.digilocker.gov.in/).
  2. There is a separate link dedicated to the CBSE Class 12th Result. 
  3. Click on the link 
  4. Fill in Roll No. and other details asked in the form. 
  5. Make sure to check again for mistakes. 
  6. Tick on I agree to the terms and conditions.
  7. And now click on search. 
  8. Now make sure to save, download or print your result as per your own convenience. 

