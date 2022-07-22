CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Result Declared, Here's How To Download From DigiLocker

A little more than 92 percent of students have passed the Class 12th CBSE Result 2022. They can access the results on the official website of CBSE as well as on DigiLocker also.

While last year the result was declared on basis of a special assessment scheme as exams could not be conducted due to the pandemic, this year the exams were conducted in two terms.

The pass percentage in 2020 was 88.78 per cent while in 2019, it was 83.40 per cent, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said.

The board did not announce a merit list this year as well. It discontinued the merit lists from 2020 when the schools were closed due to pandemic.

Here's how to download CBSE Class 12th Term 2 Results from DigiLocker