Bihar BEd Entrance Exam Result 2024 Released, Get Direct Link

The results of the Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test (CET) 2024 have been announced by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga. The scores are now available on the university's official website -
Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam on 25 June 2024 can access their results by logging in with their credentials. The exam was held for admission to two-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programs in various colleges across Bihar.
Bihar B.Ed Result 2024 | How To Check Your Result
To download your result, follow these steps:
1. Visit the official website -
2. Click on the "Bihar B.Ed CET 2024 Result" link on the homepage.
3. Enter your roll number and other required details.
4. Submit your information to view your result.
5. Download and print your scorecard for future reference.
Note: If you face any issues or discrepancies, contact the university's helpline for assistance.