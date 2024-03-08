Leading The Way In Healthcare

Nilanjana Mukherjee, Managing Director, Kalinga Hospital, Bhubaneswar, started her career in the hotel industry with Taj Group of Hotels, before switching to the healthcare sector. While making the switch, she has brought the best of her training and experience of working in the hospitality industry into the healthcare sector. Apart from working for many years with AMRI Hospitals in different areas and locations before reaching her current position, Nilanjana has also worked with other leading private hospital groups like Apollo and Columbia Asia.
Recalling her professional journey, Nilanjana states that it was a bold decision to switch into the hospital sector from the hospitality sector. “My career began with the prestigious Taj Group of Hotels in Kolkata, but I had to take a sabbatical post-marriage. Circumstances forced me to simultaneously raise my child and build a career for myself,” she states.
It is remarkable how Nilanjana rose through the ranks in the healthcare sector. She started as a Receptionist at AMRI Hospital, Kolkata in 2005. “The management appreciated my work and I was assigned with the charge of Departmental Coordinator for Radiotherapy. Post this, I became the Assistant Manager with more responsibilities and my career grew. Thereafter, I was given the charge of another new unit and was assigned to complete three new projects. By 2010, I was upgraded to the Senior Manager level. By then,I got my MBA Degree in Hospital Administration under the able leadership of my mentor Mr D N Agarwal, Executive Director, AMRI, who always appreciated my performance and my abilities. From a Receptionist to a Managing Director, it has been a long journey and indeed a very fruitful one,” says Nilanjana which is an eye-opener to any woman of today.
Further to her journey at AMRI, Nilanjana switched over to Apollo Hospital and thereafter joined Columbia Asia Group of Hospitals. During this tenure, she was proposed by the promoters of AMRI, Kolkata, to help establish a hospital in Bhubaneswar. At the new establishment, Nilanjana started as the General Manager- Operation Head and after four years, during COVID, was assigned the entire charge of the hospital. She became the Unit Head in 2020 and thereafter shifted to Kalinga Hospital and as of today holds the responsibility of the Managing Director.
Despite ongoing challenges, Nilanjana did not quit her responsibilities or her pursuit of excellence as a professional. Apart from her duties, her objectives were very clear to her in all respects. Besides being an accountable mother she pursued her career and even got a management degree to deliver the best results on her way forward. Her mission and vision proves that the sky is the limit for a woman who can achieve anything if one is determined, Nilanjana takes pride in her multiple roles being a mother and a passionate professional, who has established herself as a true changemaker by her untiring commitment to excel in life. Her aspirations superseded her challenges and paved the way for more brighter days ahead . For Nilanjana, success isn’t exclusively assessed in progress and accomplishments. It is entirely about her passion and commitment.
At the 2nd Odisha Mining & Infrastructure International Expo, Bhubaneswar, Nilanjana recently received the “Women Change Makers Award” for Outstanding Achievements & Contributions in her professional field. The award is indeed for her outstanding contributions, relentless dedication, and transformative impact on the healthcare industry.
“One who aspires shall achieve great deeds” Nilanjana has proved this. “You can find the desired freedom in what you aspire to become as your life is the result of the accumulated choices you make. Don’t even try to be like others. Always aspire to be better than them, says Nilanjana.