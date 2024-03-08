Leading The Way In Healthcare

Despite ongoing challenges, Nilanjana did not quit her responsibilities or her pursuit of excellence as a professional. Apart from her duties, her objectives were very clear to her in all respects. Besides being an accountable mother she pursued her career and even got a management degree to deliver the best results on her way forward. Her mission and vision proves that the sky is the limit for a woman who can achieve anything if one is determined, Nilanjana takes pride in her multiple roles being a mother and a passionate professional, who has established herself as a true changemaker by her untiring commitment to excel in life. Her aspirations superseded her challenges and paved the way for more brighter days ahead . For Nilanjana, success isn’t exclusively assessed in progress and accomplishments. It is entirely about her passion and commitment.