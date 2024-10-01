Indian-American Official Welcomes 2.5 Lakh New US Visa Slots For India

An Indian-American member of the Presidential Commission for Asian-Americans has welcomed the US Mission in India’s recent announcement to release an additional 250,000 visa appointment slots. This initiative aims to help a growing number of travelers, including tourists, skilled workers, and students from India.
The US Mission’s move is designed to speed up the visa application process for Indian applicants, making sure they have timely access to interviews. This improvement is considered significant for strengthening the strong people-to-people ties that form the basis of the US-India relationship.
Ajay Bhutoria, a member of the President's Advisory Commission on Asian-Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) has praised the decision linking it to his earlier recommendations made to the White House. “This is the direct result of one of my recommendations submitted earlier to the commission,” he stated on Monday.
Bhutoria expressed gratitude to the US Embassy in India and Ambassador Eric Garcetti for their continuous efforts in reducing the long wait times for visa appointments. “The opening of these 250,000 additional slots is a significant step forward in supporting Indian travelers, including families and students, who wish to visit the US,” he pointed out. He noted that while this achievement reflects the positive impact of his recommendations, there is still more work to be done.
As a commissioner, Bhutoria has actively advocated for solutions to improve the visa process. His key recommendations focused on reducing wait times for visa appointments and addressing the green card backlog. He also suggested increasing the number of visa appointments and the introduction of innovative solutions like video appointments. “I believe these steps will further enhance accessibility and efficiency in the visa process,” he said.
The push for more visa slots comes at a time when travel from India to the US is rising. In 2024 alone, over 1.2 million Indians traveled to the US, marking a remarkable 35% increase compared to the same period in 2023.
Ambassador Garcetti highlighted the commitment between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden to improve the visa process. He stated, “Our consular teams at the embassy and four consulates work tirelessly to ensure that we meet the growing demand.”
In 2023, the US issued more than 140,000 student visas to Indian nationals, setting a record for the third consecutive year. This development underscores the growing educational and professional ties between the two countries, reflecting the mutual benefits of increased mobility and collaboration.
(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)