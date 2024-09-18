Blogs

The Socio-Economic Impact Of Conflict On Children’s Education And Small Businesses In Manipur

For many children, particularly in rural areas, education is not only a pathway to better economic prospects but also a lifeline for escaping poverty.

Impact Of Conflict On Children’s Education
Manipur has been enduring violent ethnic strife for over a year, significantly affecting the state’s socio-economic fabric. The recent decision to reopen schools and colleges following their closure due to rocket attacks that killed one person and injured several others signals a push toward normalcy. However, the broader impacts of this conflict, particularly on children's education and small businesses are profound and enduring.

Disruption of Education: A Loss Beyond the Classroom

The closure of educational institutions since September 7 is just one chapter in a longer narrative of disruption that has plagued Manipur’s youth. Schools and colleges in the state have seen intermittent closures over the past year, with students missing crucial months of learning. The interruption of education in conflict zones often leads to severe long-term consequences, especially for marginalized communities.

For many children, particularly in rural areas, education is not only a pathway to better economic prospects but also a lifeline for escaping poverty. When schools close, children from vulnerable backgrounds are disproportionately affected, as they often lack access to resources like online learning tools or private tutors. This digital divide further deepens educational inequities, leaving these students even further behind their peers in more stable regions.

People are getting like monsters. Our minds have been distracted from this situation. It's making us traumatized and making it difficult to study! We all students want to stop the prevailing students in Manipur,” said a high school student. 

Moreover, prolonged closures also contribute to increased dropout rates, as families under financial strain may find it more practical for their children to stay at home or even engage in labor to support the household. Girls, in particular, are at higher risk of being pulled out of school during such crises, reinforcing harmful gender norms that hinder female education.

Psychological Trauma and Its Impacts on Learning

Kukis and Meitis Children in conflict zones like Manipur are not just missing out on academic learning; they are also grappling with the psychological toll of living in a warlike environment. Exposure to violence, whether through direct experiences, hearing gunfire, or seeing protests leaves deep emotional scars. Trauma can have a devastating impact on cognitive functions, including memory, attention, and problem-solving abilities, all of which are critical for learning.

As schools reopen, the mental health needs of students must be a priority. Teachers need to be trained in trauma-informed approaches, and schools should provide counseling services to help children process their experiences. Without these supports, many students may struggle to reintegrate into the academic setting, limiting their ability to achieve their full potential.

The Struggle of Small Businesses Amid Conflict

Photo: Al Jazeera
While the reopening of schools is a step toward normalcy, small businesses in Manipur continue to bear the brunt of the conflict. The imposition of curfews and restrictions on movement has severely hampered local commerce, particularly for small business owners who rely on daily earnings. Retailers, street vendors, and transport operators have seen their income plummet, as they are unable to open their shops or access markets.

“I deal in fruits and cannot hold them for long in case they rot, and I’m forced to sell even in losses. The government should bring the situation under control so that we can run our businesses,” a fruit seller said, whose sales have crashed from 30,000-40,000 rupees ($360-$480) per day to barely 4,000 rupees ($48).

Agriculture, which forms a significant part of Manipur’s economy, has also been adversely affected. Farmers in conflict zones face challenges in transporting their produce to markets, leading to decreased incomes and food shortages in local areas. This situation is exacerbated by disruptions in the supply chain, with essential goods such as food and medicines becoming more scarce due to curfews and road blockades.

Handicrafts, a cultural mainstay of Manipur, have also taken a hit. Artisans who rely on tourists or local buyers for income have struggled to maintain sales during this period of unrest. With fewer visitors and reduced demand for traditional crafts, many artisans are left without a stable source of income, threatening both their livelihoods and the preservation of the region’s rich cultural heritage.

Gendered Economic Impact

The conflict in Manipur has a particularly gendered economic impact, as women are often disproportionately affected during times of social unrest. Many women in Manipur are involved in small-scale industries, such as handicrafts and agriculture, and their financial security is deeply intertwined with local stability. The conflict has limited their access to markets and financial resources, such as microloans, making it difficult for them to sustain their businesses.

Additionally, women are often the primary caregivers in households, and the stress of providing for their families during a time of economic uncertainty adds to their burden. In many cases, women may be forced to take on additional labor to compensate for lost income, which further limits their time and resources for education and skill development. This dynamic not only perpetuates gender inequalities but also slows the overall economic recovery of the region.

A Path Forward: Rebuilding and Recovery

The reopening of schools and the relaxation of curfew restrictions in parts of Manipur offer a glimmer of hope for the future. However, rebuilding the educational and economic infrastructure in the state will require more than just a return to normal operations.

The government must take proactive steps to address the educational needs of children who have been affected by the conflict. This includes not only catching up on missed coursework but also providing emotional support to help students process their experiences. Additionally, more flexible learning options, such as online education or community-based learning initiatives, should be explored to ensure that children in remote or conflict-affected areas can continue their education.

For small businesses, the road to recovery will involve targeted government support in the form of financial aid, subsidies, and business grants. Reviving Manipur’s economy will also require investments in infrastructure to facilitate the movement of goods and services, as well as initiatives to promote local industries, such as agriculture and handicrafts.

