Blogs

Hong Kong Top Court Upholds Equal Rights For Same-Sex Couples

Hong Kong's top court grants inheritance and housing rights to same-sex married couples, marking a historic LGBTQ+ victory.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Representational Image
Hong Kong Top Court Upholds Equal Rights For Same-Sex Couples
info_icon

Hong Kong’s LGBTQ+ community achieved a major victory as the city’s top court upheld rulings granting equal inheritance rights and subsidized housing benefits to same-sex married couples. On Tuesday, the Court of Hong Kong's Top Court ruled in Favor of Same-Sex Couples' Equal Rights Final Appeal’s decision dismissed government appeals, reinforcing prior judgments that found such policies discriminatory.

The unanimous ruling addressed yearslong legal battles over the differential treatment of same-sex couples under the city’s Housing Authority policies and inheritance laws. Chief Justice Andrew Cheung highlighted the lack of evidence supporting claims that exclusionary housing policies benefited opposite-sex couples. He ruled that the policies, aimed at preserving “traditional families,” were unjustifiable.

Similarly, Justices Roberto Ribeiro and Joseph Fok ruled that denying inheritance rights to same-sex spouses was both unconstitutional and discriminatory. These landmark judgments are expected to significantly improve the lives of same-sex couples, who have traditionally faced fewer legal rights and social acceptance compared to their heterosexual counterparts in Hong Kong.

Although same-sex marriage is not legally recognized in Hong Kong, the city acknowledges such unions for specific purposes, including taxation, civil service benefits, and dependent visas. Many of these concessions were achieved through legal challenges, reflecting a growing social acceptance of same-sex partnerships. In September 2023, the top court mandated the creation of a framework for recognizing same-sex relationships, making Hong Kong the only jurisdiction in China to offer such recognition.

The housing case stemmed from a 2018 judicial review by Nick Infinger, who challenged the Housing Authority's refusal to recognize same-sex spouses as eligible family members for subsidized flats. After the ruling, Infinger described the decision as a step toward equality for all same-sex couples in the city.

Another case involved Henry Li and his late husband, Edgar Ng, who married in Britain in 2017. Ng faced obstacles when the Housing Authority denied Li recognition as a family member eligible to occupy their subsidized flat. Additionally, Ng was concerned that without legal protections, his properties would not pass to Li if he died intestate. Tragically, Ng passed away in 2020, but Li continued their shared fight for justice.

Following the court’s ruling, Li shared an emotional message on social media, dedicating the victory to Ng’s memory and their pursuit of equality. LGBTQ+ advocacy group Hong Kong Marriage Equality lauded the judgment, calling it a clear statement against discrimination based on sexual orientation and urging the government to end the exclusion of same-sex couples from marriage.

These rulings mark a turning point in the city’s legal landscape, offering hope for broader recognition of same-sex relationships despite ongoing challenges.

(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Auction 2025: A To Z Of Indian Premier League Event Held In Jeddah - Check All The Facts
  2. PAK Vs ZIM: Saim's Maiden Ton, Abrar's Debut Heroics Guide Pakistan To Crush Zimbabwe By 10 Wickets In 2nd ODI
  3. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  4. New Zealand Vs England 1st Test: Ben Cox Replacement Jacob Bethell Will Bat At Three On Debut
  5. New Zealand Vs England Test Series Named After Legends, To Be Called Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Indian Colts In Action On TV And Online
  2. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  3. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  4. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sambhal Violence: Schools Reopen As Normalcy Returns After Unrest; Internet Suspended Till Wednesday
  2. Chhattisgarh: 3 Govt School Teachers Among 4 Held For Raping Teenage Girl
  3. Delhi: CM Atishi Accuses Centre Of Electoral Roll Manipulation; BJP Dismisses Claims As Rhetoric
  4. Tamil Nadu Cyclone Alert: Rains Lash Several Parts Of State; CM Stalin Chairs High-Level Meeting
  5. 'EVM Not Tampered When You Win?': SC Junks Plea For Reverting To Paper Ballots For Elections
Entertainment News
  1. Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Maharaja To Release In China; Becomes First Indian Film To Be Screened After Normalisation Of Ties
  2. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here
  3. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  4. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
US News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
World News
  1. UK: World's Oldest Man John Alfred Tinniswood Dies At 112
  2. November 26 News Wrap: Constitution Day, Maharashtra CM Face, Pakistan Protests And More
  3. Pakistan: 6 Security Personnel Killed In Protests By Imran Khan's Party; Shoot At Sight Orders Issued
  4. What Is Russia's Role In Sudan’s Civil War As It Vetoes Ceasefire Resolution?
  5. Photos: Global Protests Mark International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women
Latest Stories
  1. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  2. New Zealand Vs England Test Series Named After Legends, To Be Called Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
  3. Horoscope For November 26, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  5. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  6. Diego Maradona: Napoli, Fans Pay Tribute On His 4th Death Anniversary
  7. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Live FIDE Stream, World Chess Championship 2024: Watch Every Move In Game 2
  8. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here