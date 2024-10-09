Blogs

High Heat Exposure Linked To Growth Issues In Foetuses And Infants

Study reveals high heat exposure may lower birth weights and hinder growth in fetuses and infants under two.

Growth Issues In Foetuses And Infants
High Heat Exposure Linked To Growth Issues In Foetuses And Infants
A new study has revealed that exposure to high temperatures may negatively impact the growth of foetuses and infants up to two years of age. The analysis, which involved more than 600 pregnancies in The Gambia, West Africa, suggests that increasing heat could lead to lower birth weights and hinder development during the first 1,000 days of life, a period critical for lifelong health outcomes.

The study, published in The Lancet Planetary Health, found that for every 1°C increase in daily temperature during the first trimester, babies were born with lower weights for their stage of pregnancy. The research defines heat stress as the body's inability to manage internal temperature due to external heat, which can disrupt growth in the womb, and affect long-term health.

The study, led by researchers from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), UK, tracked 668 infants, nearly half boys and half girls, during their first two years.  At birth, 10% of the infants weighed less than 2.5 kilograms, classifying them as having low birth weight. Additionally, a third of the babies were considered small for their gestational age, and nine were born prematurely. 

The researchers also observed long-term effects of heat exposure. Infants who experienced higher heat levels during the first 18 months of life had lower weight and height than expected for their age. The most affected were those between 6-18 months who had been exposed to elevated heat levels during the preceding three months. 

This is the first study to show that heat stress can hinder infant development after birth, the researchers said. As climate change accelerates, they stressed the need for urgent public health interventions to address the impact of heat on vulnerable populations, particularly young children. 

"Our research highlights how climate change, food insecurity, and undernutrition are disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable populations, especially young children," said lead author Ana Bonell, assistant professor at the Medical Research Council Unit The Gambia, LSHTM. 

The data for this analysis came from a trial conducted in West Kiang, The Gambia, between January 2010 and February 2015. The researchers emphasized the need for further studies to explore the health impacts of heat stress in regions beyond The Gambia, to better understand global implications and develop effective interventions. Addressing this issue will be crucial in protecting vulnerable populations, especially as climate change continues to intensify. 

(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)

