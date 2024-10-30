Delhi Rail Division Announces Crowd Control Measures After Mumbai Stampede

To manage the anticipated holiday rush, Northern Railways and the Delhi Rail Division have implemented special crowd control measures at New Delhi (NDLS) and Anand Vihar railway stations until November 7. This decision follows a recent stampede incident at Mumbai’s Bandra station, where at least 10 people were injured in the rush to board a Gorakhpur-bound train. With upcoming festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja drawing large numbers of travelers, authorities are taking steps to enhance safety and convenience for passengers.
To facilitate the increased volume, Northern Railways has established a designated holding area on the Ajmeri Gate side of NDLS and in the circulating area at Anand Vihar station. These holding zones feature essential services such as additional ticket counters, Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs), and Enquiry Counters. Furthermore, ‘May I Help You’ desks are staffed to assist passengers with directions and other needs. Drinking water stations, mobile toilets, and catering services have also been provided to improve overall passenger comfort.
In addition to enhancing station facilities, specific measures have been taken to improve the flow of passengers. Access from the Delhi Metro skywalk to the railway foot overbridge has been temporarily closed to prevent overcrowding at key transit points. Certain popular trains like the Bihar Sampark Kranti (12566), Sampoorna Kranti (12394), Vaishali Express (12554), and Purshottam Express (12802) have been redirected to specific platforms, which will allow smoother boarding and more organized crowd control.
A significant part of these measures involves suspending platform ticket sales during this peak travel period. By limiting entry to ticketed passengers, officials aim to reduce the number of people at the stations, minimizing congestion and promoting a safer environment. Northern Railways advises passengers to arrive at least an hour prior to their scheduled departure times. This buffer period is intended to prevent last-minute rushes and enable a more streamlined boarding process, particularly in light of these temporary arrangements.
Signage has been prominently placed around the stations, particularly in the Ajmeri Gate circulating area, to guide travelers through the revised layout. Railway staff, along with ‘May I Help You’ counters, are readily available to provide assistance, ensuring that passengers can navigate the station with ease.
Northern Railways has thanked passengers for their cooperation and stressed the importance of following the new rules. The aim is to ensure a safe and comfortable holiday season for everyone, especially with the expected large crowds. These measures show a commitment to public safety while meeting the high travel demand during the festive season. Through clear communication and organized management, Northern Railways hopes to prevent overcrowding issues and provide a smooth travel experience for passengers.
(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)