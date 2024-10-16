Delhi Govt Launches AI-Enabled Traffic Violation Detection System For Safer Roads

The Delhi government has recently launched an advanced artificial intelligence-based system to improve road safety and enhance traffic violation detection across the city.
On October 15, officials announced the start of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), which uses AI, deep learning, and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology. The tender has been issued to install this system at about 500 major traffic junctions in the capital, with plans to expand it further in the future.
The ITMS will track traffic violations in real-time and use AI to analyze the data, providing useful insights. It can detect violations like speeding, running red lights, and drivers using mobile phones while driving. The system will also monitor safety regulation compliance, including seat belt and helmet usage, and identify overloaded vehicles. It can capture images of vehicles not following lane rules, two-wheelers riding on footpaths, and those using fake or duplicate license plates.
By automating violation detection, this AI-driven system will streamline law enforcement. The integration of databases such as VAHAN and SARTHI will further support its ability to support law enforcement and traffic planning. The real-time violation detection ensures that penalties are issued promptly, improving overall traffic control.
The Transport Department stressed that road safety is a major concern, and this initiative will help lower violations and accidents. The ITMS uses a data-driven approach to manage traffic, helping authorities better monitor and enforce rules across the city.
One of the system's main goals is to create a centralized traffic database by collecting data from cameras across Delhi. This data will be analyzed to understand traffic patterns and assist city officials in making informed decisions to improve traffic flow and safety. The system will also provide dashboards with information on traffic volume, vehicle types, and trends to help reduce congestion and enhance safety.
The system will also provide metrics such as average travel times, congestion levels, and accident statistics, which will aid in both immediate traffic management and long-term urban planning. These metrics, displayed in an easy-to-read graphical format, will assist city planners in making data-driven decisions.
This initiative is part of a broader strategy mandated by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, aiming to create a safer driving environment in Delhi. The lead agency for road safety, established in 2017, coordinates efforts among senior officers from various departments to ensure the success of this ambitious project. Through the use of AI and data analytics, the system will provide valuable insights to enhance traffic management and reduce accidents.
(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)