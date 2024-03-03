Books

The City Is A Drawer Of Lost Things

R
Ritamvara Bhattacharya
March 3, 2024
March 3, 2024
       
Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

The Sun is in his frayed long loose trousers

it slumbers near kitchen’s rusted tin stove.

Its opaque reading glasses hang around its gnarled neck.

A moth ferries afternoon dreams—

on the stained walls of the slaughter house.

Pearl

My mouth has been raining

bright flashes, a spark and a roar.

I have been to the dentist’s several times

down the lane, to the other side of the painting—

My mouth sings

Of the Sun, wild poppies,

bargaining land, trinkets of dust,

jingling coins, stolen cats...

My mouth cloudbursts

debris, onyx memories,

labour of a fragile mother,

of a baby’s half born mouth embossed in soil.

My mouth flurries

gold, topaz, amethyst rooftops

hunter boots, milkless hard breasts

cupped dew drop mornings and a dozen tiger lilies.

My mouth is a confinement cell

of rosaries—

It repeats

the prosody of belief.

It choruses the language of

lemon grass, basil, mint.

It pours cups

of pearl faith

for the deceased and living.

Ritamvara Bhattacharya is a poet based in Darjeeling

Tags

Poetry

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement