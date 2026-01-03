Our Elsewheres: Excerpt from Karl-Markus Gauß’s In the Forest of Metropoles

In the nineteenth century, when nationalism began to exert historical influence and was also exported to Silesia as the ideological cargo of modernization, those who identified nationally with Germans and their Polish counterparts began looking at the Silesians’ age-old common language with equal contempt as an impure commingling that needed to be ethnically cleansed with draconian measures. They therefore designated this language, which was probably spoken by two or three million Silesians as Wasserpolnisch and banned it as a kind of diluted Polish from which the Germans as well as the Poles needed to be saved. And this banned Silesian language—Šlonsko godka / Schlonsak—was not even offered as an option in the 1910 linguistic national affiliation census. German and Polish were the only choices. The Schlonsaks did not feel they had their own nationality. While all those around them were discovering their nationalities, the Schlonsaks saw themselves as pre-national, as descendants of a territory that they did not consider as a borderland of one or the other national states. When they revolted, something the Silesian miners often did, their cause was freedom, not national unity. They did not want to become German or Polish; they wanted to remain Schlonsaks, to keep for themselves some of the wealth they were always digging out of the earth for others and to continue speaking their mother tongue. In a paper on linguistics, I recently found this example sentence of Schlonsak in which the German words are beautifully integrated into Polish grammar: ‘Moj junge se szlecht auffiruje, ani se sztyfli nie wixowal’—Mein Junge führt sich schlecht auf, nicht einmal seine Stiefel putzt er. (My boy conducts himself poorly; he doesn’t even clean his boots.)