Leo October 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign

Career, Business & Job:

When it comes to your job, this month can be a favourable one. Due to the position of Venus, and its full seventh view of your tenth house will do well at your job. The place where you are will also be nice. Jupiter, the god of luck, will also be in the tenth house. This means that the people around you will help you. Your coworkers will also help you with your work, which will make you do better. As of October 9, Jupiter will be moving backwards in that tenth house. Because of this, you will have to work harder and keep going back to check your choice. On the other hand, this will help you because your work will get better and you will get praise. This month, you have a good chance of getting promoted. Besides this, your salary may also go up. Even more good things will happen for people who work for the government this month. You will be able to get a better job because Saturn will stay in the seventh house all month. For the business people this month wll be beneficial. Maintaining your concentration will help you work more efficiently, and you should strictly adhere to your rules. which means you can get good results. You will have to be polite to the people who work for you, though. That is the only time Shani Dev will greet you. Make sure you have some patience and unity in your business. It will move forward slowly but surely. Things will go well for business.