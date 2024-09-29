Leo October 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign

Leo Monthly Horoscope: There will be good and bad things happen to you this October. When it comes to your job, people who are working can have a lot of good things happen. There are also good things for people who work for the government. People in business will have to strictly follow their rules. This will help you get better results and move your business forward. In love relationships, you must care about your behaviour. There will be some tough times for marriage, but you will be able to handle things with your knowledge. In terms of health, this month is likely to be bad for you, and you could get sick. There will be trouble in the family. You will need to keep an eye on things even if there is peace for a while. This month is the time for the kids to do something. Get ready to work hard. Other people may also be able to go abroad.
Education:
October brings great opportunities for academic success for students of Leo. Subjects that are related to leadership, politics, and creative arts will jump out to you, and you will begin to feel confident in your abilities to flourish in these areas. However, excessive self-assurance can result in a state of easy mind, Its really keep on pushing oneself. This month, you will be able to shine even brighter if you take part in extracurricular activities or leadership jobs.
Career, Business & Job:
When it comes to your job, this month can be a favourable one. Due to the position of Venus, and its full seventh view of your tenth house will do well at your job. The place where you are will also be nice. Jupiter, the god of luck, will also be in the tenth house. This means that the people around you will help you. Your coworkers will also help you with your work, which will make you do better. As of October 9, Jupiter will be moving backwards in that tenth house. Because of this, you will have to work harder and keep going back to check your choice. On the other hand, this will help you because your work will get better and you will get praise. This month, you have a good chance of getting promoted. Besides this, your salary may also go up. Even more good things will happen for people who work for the government this month. You will be able to get a better job because Saturn will stay in the seventh house all month. For the business people this month wll be beneficial. Maintaining your concentration will help you work more efficiently, and you should strictly adhere to your rules. which means you can get good results. You will have to be polite to the people who work for you, though. That is the only time Shani Dev will greet you. Make sure you have some patience and unity in your business. It will move forward slowly but surely. Things will go well for business.
Financial:
When we take a look at your current financial situation, we will notice that Mars will be in your eleventh house at the beginning of the month. This will result in an improvement in your financial situation. The financial conditions will improve, but, during the second half of the month, these situations will become less favorable. Mars will enter the twelfth house on October 20, which will present you with more opportunities to spend money. Rahu, on the other hand, will remain in the eighth house throughout the entire month and will force you to go without your choice. Expenses will increase this month. Consequently, you'll do your best to save as much as you can, and you'll succeed to a large extent. You should avoid travelling and spending money that you do not have control over. As a result, you will be able to save a substantial sum of money and your financial situation will improve.
Love, Relationships and Marriage:
At the start of the month, Mars will be in your fifth house and Jupiter in your tenth house, which will strain your marriage. Your words may pierce your partner's heart like an arrow. Bitter words are allowed. You may use words they don't comprehend. To avoid this, cut down on the conversation and speak clearly. No arguments will develop, and your relationship will continue to function well. Jupiter, the fifth house lord, is retrograding on October 9. This period will provide some success. Your love life will be revitalised by it. You will dream about your future with your partner and work hard to make them happy. That way, love could make a slow but steady comeback in your relationship. But your marriage will strain due to the health issues of your partner. However, Rahu will stay in the ninth house for the whole month. Ketu, Sun, and Mercury will come and go from the second house. The latter half of the month will bring fewer of these situations, so just be mindful and try to ease things by showing some understanding. Your marriage is on a positive path!
Health:
In terms of one's health, this month is probably going to be a little less fortunate than usual. At the beginning of the month, your zodiac lord Surya Maharaj will be seated in your second house with Mercury and Ketu and Rahu Maharaj sitting in the eighth house, Jupiter sitting in the tenth house and Mars sitting in the eleventh house, due to which the condition of health problems can worsen. You may be experiencing discomfort due to eye issues or stomach disorders. During the second half of the month, sun will have moved into the third house of your Libra. After that, these issues will become less severe. Mercury will also leave this position. The situation can subsequently be managed to a considerable extent. However, because Mars has moved into the twelfth house, you may experience difficulties caused by blood-related issues, abnormal blood pressure, and any form of damage, among other things. For this reason, you should monitor your health closely and consume a balanced diet to stay well.
Lucky Colour: Golden
Lucky Number: 1